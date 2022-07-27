Sri Lanka court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa - broadcaster Newsfirst

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wears a protective mask as he arrives to the presentation of the new government's policy statement during the inaugural session of the new Parliament, in Colombo, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

July 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Supreme Court extended a travel ban on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, brothers of ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to Aug. 2, news channel Newsfirst said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

