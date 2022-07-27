1 minute read
Sri Lanka court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa - broadcaster Newsfirst
July 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Supreme Court extended a travel ban on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, brothers of ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to Aug. 2, news channel Newsfirst said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet
