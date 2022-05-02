Sri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200mln for fuel -power minister

COLOMBO, May 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has extended a credit line with India by $200 million in order to procure emergency fuel stocks, the country's power and energy minister said on Monday, with four shipments due to arrive in May.

Colombo was also in talks with New Delhi over extending the credit line by an additional $500 million, minister Kanchana Wijesekera told a news conference.

Reporting by Uditha Jayansinghe Writing by Alasdair Pal Editing by Catherine Evans

