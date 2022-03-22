1 minute read
Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring-official
COLOMBO, March 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will hire a global law firm to give technical assistance on debt restructuring as it prepares to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a top official said on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka's cabinet made the decision on Monday, spokesman Ramesh Pathirana told reporters.
Sri Lanka will be starting official talks with the IMF in mid-April.
