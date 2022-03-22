Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring-official

COLOMBO, March 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will hire a global law firm to give technical assistance on debt restructuring as it prepares to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a top official said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's cabinet made the decision on Monday, spokesman Ramesh Pathirana told reporters.

Sri Lanka will be starting official talks with the IMF in mid-April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Editing by Swati Bhat and Neil Fullick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.