Sri Lanka industry says 2022 exports could tumble 20%-30% on economic crisis
COLOMBO, April 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan leaders from garments, tea and other industries said on Friday the country's goods and services exports could plunge 20% to 30% this year due to high freight charges and power cuts, potentially worsening an economic crisis.
Various industry associations addressed a news conference to urge the government to quickly seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund.
