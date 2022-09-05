Sri Lanka bill to trim president's powers likely to become law soon-minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

"The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance. Sri Lanka is also in the process of drafting out a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.

The bill is yet to be voted on in parliament. It requires a two-third majority in the house to become law.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan

