Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa withdraws from race for president

Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, Sajith Premadasa, gestures during a campaign rally, on the last day of rallies ahead of country's parliamentary election scheduled for August 5, 2020, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew on Tuesday from the race to become president of the island nation, in order to support a rival candidate.

"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said on Twitter.

His party and "our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making" Dullas Alahapperuma the winner, he added.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

