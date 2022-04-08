Skip to main content
Sri Lanka opposition says it will move no-confidence motion if crisis unaddressed

Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's presidential candidate of the ruling United National Party (UNP) led New Democratic Front alliance speaks to his supporters during an election campaign rally, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

NEW DELHI, April 8 (Reuters) - The head of Sri Lanka's main opposition party said on Friday it would move a no-confidence motion in parliament against the government if it does not take measures to address the country's financial crisis and improve governance.

Sajith Premadasa, chief of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, made the threat in parliament.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.