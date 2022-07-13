Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter - sources

A demonstrator holds a Sri Lankan national flag during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker had yet to receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter though he has fled the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa left the country early on Wednesday for the Maldives, said a source close to him. Asked if the president had sent his resignation, the source said: "Today evening he will send it."

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

