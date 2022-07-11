Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/Files

COLOMBO, July 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence.

