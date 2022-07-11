1 minute read
Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COLOMBO, July 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced, the prime minister's office said on Monday.
The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.