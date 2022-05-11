Sri Lanka police given orders to shoot to maintain order

A riot police officer fires tear gas to chase back the supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, May 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's police said they were given orders on Wednesday to shoot to prevent looting and damage to public property and if lives are threatened.

Similar orders were issued to Sri Lanka's armed forces on Tuesday. read more

The island nation has been rocked by violence that has left at least nine people dead and more than 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis. read more

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.