Sri Lanka power regulator approves 75% tariff hike

Amila Uduwerell, an IT officer who is home-based uses a car battery to charge his laptops as he works during the seven hours power outage, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's power regulator said on Tuesday it had approved a 75% hike in power tariffs.

"The Commission decided to approve a fair electricity tariff, taking all these public and other stakeholder comments into consideration," Janaka Ratanayke, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, said in a statement.

