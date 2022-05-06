Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency

A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

COLOMBO, May 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency in the country effective from midnight, a government notice said late on Friday.

The decision was taken in the interests of public security, the notice said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.