Sri Lanka president expected to keep finance portfolio - source

Ranil Wickremesinghe is sworn in as new president of Sri Lanka by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 21, 2022. Sri Lankan President's Office via REUTERS

COLOMBO, July 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him out with the department's work, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar

