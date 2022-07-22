1 minute read
Sri Lanka president expected to keep finance portfolio - source
COLOMBO, July 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him out with the department's work, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar
