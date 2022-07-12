Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country -AP

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

July 13 (Reuters) - The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country early on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed immigration official.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, the report added, citing the official.

Rajapaksa was due to resign as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government, after thousands of protesters stormed his and the prime minister's official residences on Saturday demanding their ouster. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The president has not been seen in public since Friday. Parliament will elect his replacement on July 20.

The Rajapaksa family, including former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has dominated the politics of the country of 22 million for years and most Sri Lankans blame them for current problems.

The tourism-dependent economy was hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic and a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans, while a ban on chemical fertilisers damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.