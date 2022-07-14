1 minute read
Sri Lanka president heads to Singapore after fleeing Colombo - source
COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was on his way to Singapore on Thursday and was expected to stay there for the time being, a Sri Lankan government source told Reuters, after the president fled to the Maldives from his home country.
Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake, writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Hugh Lawson
