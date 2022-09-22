1 minute read
Sri Lanka president holds talks with foreign diplomats on debt restructuring and IMF programme
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe held talks with foreign diplomats on debt restructuring and the International Monetary Fund programme, the island nation's government said in a statement on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.