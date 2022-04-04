Sri Lanka president invites all parties in parliament to join govt

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gestures during the country's 74th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, April 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's president on Monday invited all political parties represented in parliament to accept ministerial portfolios to help find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in decades, his office said in a statement.

"President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties to come together to find solutions to the ongoing national crisis," the statement said.

"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," it added.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Kim Coghill

