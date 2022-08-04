Sri Lanka president to present interim budget next month

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives to inaugurate a new session of parliament and deliver his first policy statement, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said an interim budget will be presented to parliament in the first week of September, the president's media division said in a statement.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

