1 minute read
Sri Lanka president to present interim budget next month
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said an interim budget will be presented to parliament in the first week of September, the president's media division said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.