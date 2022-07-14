Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa emails resignation letter to parliamentary speaker - source

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo Writing by Alasdair Pal; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.