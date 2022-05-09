Sri Lanka Prime Minister offers resignation amid worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wears a protective mask as he arrives to the presentation of the new government's policy statement during the inaugural session of the new Parliament, in Colombo, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, May 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.

"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," the official said, declining to be named.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.