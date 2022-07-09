1 minute read
Sri Lanka prime minister summons emergency party leaders meeting after street unrest
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COLOMBO, July 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis.
Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister's office said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.