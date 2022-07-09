Sri Lanka prime minister summons emergency party leaders meeting after street unrest

Demonstrators run from tear gas used by police during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, near the president's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, July 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis.

Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Shri Navaratnam

