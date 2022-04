Sri Lanka regulator halts Colombo Stock Exchange next week

Investors react at the Colombo Stock Exchange in Sri Lanka March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

April 16 (Reuters) - The Securities And Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka said on Saturday it was directing the Colombo Stock Exchange to suspend the stock market for five business days from Monday.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

