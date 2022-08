Sri Lanka to restart bailout talks with IMF in August - president

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives to inaugurate a new session of parliament and deliver his first policy statement, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

"We are confident of successfully completing discussions," Wickremesinghe said in a speech, in which he also called on lawmakers to come together to form an all-party government.

Wickremesinghe took office last month after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit following mass protests over his mishandling of the economy.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinge; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Christopher Cushing

