Sri Lanka says U.S. will support its debt restructuring effort

POLL All roads lead to strong U.S. dollar: FX strategists

, article with image

Macro Matters · September 7, 2022 · 12:10 AM UTC

The dollar will remain a force to reckon with over the remainder of this year and into the next as U.S. interest rates rise and the economy outperforms its peers, reinforced by its safe-haven appeal when investors choose to worry, according to a Reuters poll.