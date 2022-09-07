1 minute read
Sri Lanka says U.S. will support its debt restructuring effort
COLOMBO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United States will support the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt and extend financing assurances, the media office of the crisis-hit island nation's president said on Wednesday, citing the U.S. treasury secretary.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
