Sri Lanka sees $17 billion debt restructuring in five years

COLOMBO, June 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka anticipates restructuring $17 billion out of a total $41.5 billion of foreign debts within a five-year term, its president said on Tuesday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also said restructuring of local debt will have no impact on the stability of the country's banking system.

