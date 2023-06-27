Sri Lanka sees $17 billion debt restructuring in five years

Domestic gas lines continue due to a shortage, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo
People wait in line to buy domestic gas tanks near a distributor, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO, June 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka anticipates restructuring $17 billion out of a total $41.5 billion of foreign debts within a five-year term, its president said on Tuesday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also said restructuring of local debt will have no impact on the stability of the country's banking system.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens

