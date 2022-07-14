Sri Lanka speaker to make announcement on president's resignation on Friday

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's original resignation letter has been received by the country's parliamentary speaker, his office said in a statement on Thursday, after it was flown from Singapore, where the leader fled to.

The speaker's office said it will verify the authenticity of the letter, complete all legal processes and make an official announcement about Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.