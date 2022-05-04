Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget - finmin

Ali Sabry, newly appointed minister of finance, speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO, May 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million.

The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal

