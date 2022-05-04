1 minute read
Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget - finmin
COLOMBO, May 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million.
The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
