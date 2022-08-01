Sri Lanka top court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa until Aug 4 -Ada Derana

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reacts during his swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has extended a travel ban imposed on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, ex-minister Basil Rajapaksa, until Aug. 4 as they were named respondents in a case filed over the economic crisis, Ada Derana news website reported on Monday.

On July 27, the court had extended the ban until Aug. 2. read more

(This story fixes spelling of Derana in headline)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.