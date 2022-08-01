1 minute read
Sri Lanka top court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa until Aug 4 -Ada Derana
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has extended a travel ban imposed on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, ex-minister Basil Rajapaksa, until Aug. 4 as they were named respondents in a case filed over the economic crisis, Ada Derana news website reported on Monday.
On July 27, the court had extended the ban until Aug. 2. read more
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich
