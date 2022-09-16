Sri Lanka to upgrade trade agreement with India - president

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte/

COLOMBO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will turn a free trade agreement with India into a comprehensive economic and technological partnership, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday, according to a government statement.

The president said an international trade office will be established to deal with all international trade negotiations.

