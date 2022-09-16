1 minute read
Sri Lanka to upgrade trade agreement with India - president
COLOMBO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will turn a free trade agreement with India into a comprehensive economic and technological partnership, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday, according to a government statement.
The president said an international trade office will be established to deal with all international trade negotiations.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Hugh Lawson
