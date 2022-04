Sri Lankan central bank governor resigns

Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal speaks during a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

BENGALURU, April 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday he submitted his resignation in the context of all cabinet ministers resigning.

Cabraal announced his resignation in a Twitter post. https://bit.ly/3u54ElJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.