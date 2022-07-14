Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's resignation letter to be flown in from Singapore -source

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's original resignation letter will be flown into Colombo from Singapore as soon as possible, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Rajapaksa earlier emailed his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament, two government sources said, after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country's economic meltdown. read more

The speaker wants to see the original before formally announcing the president's resignation, the first source said.

