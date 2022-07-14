Sri Lankan president's resignation to be announced at 7:30 a.m. local time -speaker's office

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation will be announced officially at 7:30 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Friday, the speaker's office said late on Thursday.

Rajapaksa, who fled the country on Wednesday, submitted his resignation to the parliamentary speaker late on Thursday.

(This story refiles to correct spelling of "resignation" in headline)

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jonathan Oatis

