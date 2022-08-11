1 minute read
Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand - The Straits Times
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a temporary stay, according to The Straits Times.
Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport around 8 p.m. (1300 GMT), via charter plane from Singapore's Seletar Airport, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3dcSoJK)
Rajapaksa had fled Sri Lanka for Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.