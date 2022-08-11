Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand - The Straits Times

Sri Lanka's then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, presenting his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a temporary stay, according to The Straits Times.

Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport around 8 p.m. (1300 GMT), via charter plane from Singapore's Seletar Airport, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3dcSoJK)

Rajapaksa had fled Sri Lanka for Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

