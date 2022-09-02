Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home -official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sri Lanka's then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, presenting his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned home in the early hours of Saturday after fleeing the country in July, a senior security official said.

Rajapaksa resigned after protesters angered by a debilitating economic crisis stormed his office and residence.

He had fled to Singapore via the Maldives and then spent the past few weeks in Thailand.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Chris Reese

