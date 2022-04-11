Sri Lanka's prime minister calls for patience as protests continue

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reacts during his swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, April 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers, who were badly hit by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

"The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.