Sri Lanka's ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority amid growing protests

A woman waves a Sri Lankan flag from inside a car as people shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, April 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament on Tuesday after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid growing unrest over an economic crisis, according to parliamentary proceedings.

"Our party is on the side of the people," said Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa's coalition.

The shift left Rajapaksa with a minority government, which could make decision making more challenging, although independent lawmakers can still continue to support government proposals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.