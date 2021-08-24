Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Starvation stalks Afghanistan, politics must be worked out fast, WFP says

1 minute read

A U.S. Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Millions of Afghans could soon face starvation due to the combination of conflict, drought and the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director of the World Food Programme said on Tuesday, calling on political leaders to act fast.

"There’s a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, economic deterioration, compounded by COVID," David Beasley told Reuters in Doha. "The number of people marching towards starvation has spiked to now 14 million."

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:22 AM UTC

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets despite Sydney outbreak

Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak.

Asia Pacific
New Zealand COVID-19 Delta outbreak spreading rapidly as cases jump
Asia Pacific
U.S. scraps plan to use S.Korea, Japan bases for Afghan refugees -sources
Asia Pacific
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
Asia Pacific
Afghan-born director tells refugee story in "I Am You"

An Afghan refugee embarks on a dangerous journey across five countries in director Sonia Nassery Cole's latest film "I am You", with echoes of scenes of people desperately trying to leave Kabul now.