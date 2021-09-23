Sun cable to invest $2.5 bln in Indonesia for solar power project - CEO

JAKARTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sun cable, an Australian-Singapore energy venture, will invest $2.5 billion in Indonesia as part of a solar power project, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

The deal will include $1 billion in procurement of equipment and $1.5 billion to be spent over the lifespan of the project, the firm said in a presentation to media.

Reporting by Kate Lamb; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.