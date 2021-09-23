Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Sun cable to invest $2.5 bln in Indonesia for solar power project - CEO

1 minute read

JAKARTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sun cable, an Australian-Singapore energy venture, will invest $2.5 billion in Indonesia as part of a solar power project, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

The deal will include $1 billion in procurement of equipment and $1.5 billion to be spent over the lifespan of the project, the firm said in a presentation to media.

Reporting by Kate Lamb; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:24 AM UTC

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests fizzle out as daily cases hit pandemic high

Melbourne's streets were largely quiet on Thursday after three days of anti-lockdown protests, with hundreds of police officers on patrol in the city to prevent another rally as COVID-19 cases in Victoria hit a daily pandemic record.

Asia Pacific
Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact bid if China joins first
Asia Pacific
Japan pub-chain leader urges new PM to help eateries hit by COVID-19
Asia Pacific
Amazon's cloud unit to create data centres, 1,000 jobs in New Zealand
Asia Pacific
Impossible Foods to roll out meatless pork in HK, Singapore, U.S.