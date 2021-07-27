Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Supply issues to delay Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments-S.Korean official

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a clinic in Aschaffenburg, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) has pushed back its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for South Korea to August due to supply problems that will affect other countries waiting on Moderna shots, a South Korean health official said on Tuesday.

The issue is due to vaccine manufacturing process involving Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza (LONN.S) and a Spain-based company which does bottling work for the Moderna vaccine, the official, Lee Sang-won, told a briefing.

Health officials said Moderna has informed South Korea that the issue will affect other countries that receive supplies from them.

Moderna and Lonza did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comments.

South Korea has a contract for 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, of which about 1.1 million have arrived so far.

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

