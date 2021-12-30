Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says

Flowers are laid down for victims in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka this month that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The man had previously been in critical condition. Police have said the fire broke out when the man, believed to be a patient, brought a bag of flammable liquid into the clinic and set it down in front of a heater and kicked it over.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra

