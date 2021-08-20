Asia Pacific
Sydney COVID-19 lockdown to be extended until Sept-end
SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state authorities on Friday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney until the end of September after nearly two months of lockdown restrictions failed to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.
Curfews will be introduced from 9 p.m to 5 a.m. in the city's 12 worst-affected local council areas from Aug. 23, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
The current lockdown rules were due to end on Aug. 28.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.