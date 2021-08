Sydney COVID-19 lockdown to be extended until Sept-end

Police officers patrol the quiet city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state authorities on Friday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney until the end of September after nearly two months of lockdown restrictions failed to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Curfews will be introduced from 9 p.m to 5 a.m. in the city's 12 worst-affected local council areas from Aug. 23, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The current lockdown rules were due to end on Aug. 28.

Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Shri Navaratnam

