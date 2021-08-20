Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Sydney COVID-19 lockdown to be extended until Sept-end

1 minute read

Police officers patrol the quiet city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state authorities on Friday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney until the end of September after nearly two months of lockdown restrictions failed to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Curfews will be introduced from 9 p.m to 5 a.m. in the city's 12 worst-affected local council areas from Aug. 23, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The current lockdown rules were due to end on Aug. 28.

Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:15 AM UTC

Locked-up and fed-up: Australian voters put prime minister on notice

Kathy Chalker, a Sydney art studio owner, is just the sort of voter Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to win the country's next election - a long-time conservative party supporter with a small business in a swing seat.

Asia Pacific
Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. in region 'to stay,' official says
Asia Pacific
U.S. position on Taiwan unchanged despite Biden comment - official
Asia Pacific
Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie
Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king expected to name new PM after rulers' meet