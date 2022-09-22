Taiwan aims to end COVID quarantine for arrivals from mid-October

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People wait to get a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Files

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan aims to end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from around Oct. 13, the Cabinet said on Thursday.

All arrivals currently have to isolate at home or in a hotel for three days.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.