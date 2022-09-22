1 minute read
Taiwan aims to end COVID quarantine for arrivals from mid-October
TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan aims to end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from around Oct. 13, the Cabinet said on Thursday.
All arrivals currently have to isolate at home or in a hotel for three days.
Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar
