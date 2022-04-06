Taiwan aims for zero serious COVID cases as infections edge up

A staff gives orders while people receive booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a square, in Taipei, Taiwan, January 17, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan is aiming for zero serious COVID-19 infections and an "effective" control of the virus, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, responding to a gradual increase in the number of domestic cases as it pledges to keep its reopening on track.

Unlike large parts of the rest of the world, Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control with strict and early control measures, including an efficient contact tracing system and largely closing its borders.

Since the beginning of this year, Taiwan has reported 2,061 domestic cases, with only five people classified as being seriously ill and just one death.

But daily infections are rising, with 281 new domestic cases reported on Wednesday, and the government is on alert even though the numbers remain comparatively low.

In a Facebook post after a high-level meeting on the island's COVID situation, Tsai said that faced with the Omicron variant, which spreads rapidly though generally without causing major illness, the strategy was not complete eradication.

"Even more, it is not 'coexisting with the virus' that allows it to wreak havoc, but effective epidemic control and management," she said.

Taiwan's goal at this stage was to seek zero severe cases and to manage mild cases effectively, Tsai said.

"Our 'new Taiwan model' is to take into account national economic development and people's normal life through active epidemic prevention and steady opening up."

The government has not raised its alert level despite the new cases and has only tweaked its rules, confident measures already in place would be effective and health facilities would not be overwhelmed.

Taiwan has maintained mandatory mask wearing, including while people are outside, and almost 80% of the population have had two vaccine shots while more than 50% have had three.

Taiwan is gradually relaxing quarantine rules for all arrivals on the island, but most foreigners apart from residents are still not permitted to come.

The island has reported 25,225 COVID cases since the pandemic began and 853 deaths.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

