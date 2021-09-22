Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taiwan Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month: Reuters poll

1 minute read

Trucks drive near containers at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/File Photo

  • For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI
  • Orders median forecast +20.7% y/y (prior month +21.4%)
  • Data due Friday, Sept 24, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for the 18th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained demand for technology products during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects export orders to jump 20.7% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 18% to 24.5%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 21.4% in July to $55.3 billion year-on-year. read more

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for August will be released on Friday.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:30 AM UTC

Delta variant clouds developing Asia's growth outlook - ADB

Developing Asia's economic rebound this year could be dented by the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, as it urged economies to adapt to a 'new normal' after COVID-19 to underpin recovery.

Asia Pacific
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on exports and output
Asia Pacific
Manila mayor declares Philippine presidential bid
Asia Pacific
In rare move, Japan regulator to oversee computer system at troubled Mizuho - source
Asia Pacific
Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout