Taiwan committed to maintaining stable Taiwan Strait - president

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers recorded remarks on the live-fire military exercises China is conducting in areas around Taiwan, in this handout released August 4, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting U.S. lawmakers on Monday.

China's military exercises around Taiwan have seriously interfered with regional stability and peace, Tsai said.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard

