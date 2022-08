Taiwan defence ministry: China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday the Chinese military launched a total of 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan's northern, southern and eastern coasts in several volleys.

Earlier in the day, Chinese military launched missiles from near Taiwan's Matsu islands. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.