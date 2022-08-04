Taiwan defence ministry: Military will react appropriately to 'enemy situation'

Soldiers exit from AAV7 amphibious assault vehicle run to position during an Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation".

China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's military is closely monitoring the "enemy situation" in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan's outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training as usual, the Taiwan defence ministry statement added.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

