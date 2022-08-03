1 minute read
Taiwan expects increased 'psychological warfare' attacks after Pelosi visit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects to be the target of increased "psychological warfare" in coming days, a government official said on Wednesday, referring to misinformation campaigns meant to sway public opinion.
The official was speaking at a media briefing following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered Beijing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.