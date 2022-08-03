Taiwan expects increased 'psychological warfare' attacks after Pelosi visit

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu before boarding a plane at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects to be the target of increased "psychological warfare" in coming days, a government official said on Wednesday, referring to misinformation campaigns meant to sway public opinion.

The official was speaking at a media briefing following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered Beijing.

