Taiwan export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Dec

Orders median forecast -25.6% y/y (prior month -23.4%)

Data due Tuesday, Jan. 31, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)















TAIPEI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely contracted again in December and at a faster clip than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as global demand for the island's technology-related goods continues to cool.

The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists was for export orders to fall by 25.6% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged for a contraction of between 16.3% and 30%.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell by a worse-than-expected 23.4% in November.

The government last month predicted December's export orders would be between 27.8% and 30.8% lower than those reported a year earlier.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for high-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for December will be released on Tuesday.

