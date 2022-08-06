Taiwan fires flares to warn drones flying over outlying islands

TAIPEI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday that it had fired flares late on Friday to warn away seven drones flying over its outlying Kinmen Islands and to warn unidentified aircraft flying over its outlying Matsu Islands.

The ministry said troops were on high alert in both areas, which lie just off the coast of mainland China, after Beijing launched large-scale military drills this week in response to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

